Dragon Coins Price Down 0.7% This Week (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.00233468 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dragon Coins Coin Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.