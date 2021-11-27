DragonVein (DVC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $86,849.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 27th. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $86,849.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,721.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.40 or 0.01033219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.00269010 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00029745 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003494 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

