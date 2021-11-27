DREP [old] (DREP) Achieves Market Cap of $6.74 Billion

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on major exchanges. DREP [old] has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00044229 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.66 or 0.00233232 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00087900 BTC.

DREP [old] Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

