Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000748 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and approximately $924,734.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00064338 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00076890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00105540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.15 or 0.07438712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,748.12 or 1.00182127 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

