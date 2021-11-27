Dynamic (DYN) Price Tops $0.41

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamic has a total market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $435.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,046.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,128.49 or 0.07500012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.19 or 0.00358220 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.96 or 0.01028152 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00085759 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.79 or 0.00424720 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.71 or 0.00457265 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005669 BTC.

About Dynamic

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

