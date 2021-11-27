e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 77.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,478 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.11% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 275,497 shares of company stock worth $8,946,532 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $31.07 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 91.39 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

