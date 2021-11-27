Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Eagle Materials worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

EXP opened at $159.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.87. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.85 and a fifty-two week high of $166.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,246 shares of company stock valued at $9,763,030. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.64.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

