Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 92.8% from the October 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Point Income by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 116,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Point Income by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Point Income by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSE EIC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. 3,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,815. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $19.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.94.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8%.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

