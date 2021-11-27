EasyFi (EZ) Trading Up 7.2% This Week

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for approximately $4.77 or 0.00008747 BTC on popular exchanges. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $12.04 million and $10.34 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EasyFi has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00044095 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00231065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EZ is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

