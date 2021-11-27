Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.91.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL opened at $226.23 on Friday. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,208 shares of company stock worth $48,361,710. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.