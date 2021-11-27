Effect.AI Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $103,280.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Effect.AI has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.39 or 0.00198368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $439.63 or 0.00804599 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000620 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00015311 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00074479 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000660 BTC.

About Effect.AI

Effect.AI (EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

