Einsteinium Price Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $9.88 million and approximately $55,073.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.00353481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,159,366 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars.

