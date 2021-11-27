Elamachain (ELAMA) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Elamachain has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $1.55 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elamachain has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.19 or 0.00233225 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.31 or 0.00087892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

ELAMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 868,029,063 coins. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

