Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGO. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 247,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the period. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,995,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,153,000 after buying an additional 307,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGO opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.28. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

