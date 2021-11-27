Electroneum Price Hits $0.0141 (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $251.62 million and $599,428.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 62.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,907,500,850 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

