Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $20,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $260.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $275.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.14 and a 200-day moving average of $238.55. The company has a market cap of $249.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

