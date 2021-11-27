Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the October 31st total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,303,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Eline Entertainment Group stock traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,535,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,685,016. Eline Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.01.
About Eline Entertainment Group
