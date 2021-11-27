Elrond (EGLD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $347.48 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 27th. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $430.51 or 0.00781168 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $8.52 billion and $347.48 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Elrond has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.52 or 0.00196920 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000615 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00015272 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00074343 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009201 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,788,993 coins and its circulating supply is 19,790,953 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.