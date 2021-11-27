Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,014 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Emclaire Financial worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emclaire Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMCF opened at $29.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Emclaire Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

