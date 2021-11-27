Emercoin Price Tops $0.0473 on Major Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $12,690.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 66.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,462,166 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

