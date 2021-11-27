Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,190,000 after purchasing an additional 412,478 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.31. 2,767,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $74.50 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

