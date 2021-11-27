Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.37

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.37 and traded as low as $7.28. Enable Midstream Partners shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 681,337 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.36.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 28.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. 11.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

