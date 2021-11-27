ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 634.0% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENGGY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS ENGGY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 12,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.