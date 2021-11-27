Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.88.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTA shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.
In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $942,920.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,563 shares of company stock worth $2,304,747 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ENTA stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.68 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.
About Enanta Pharmaceuticals
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.
Further Reading: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.