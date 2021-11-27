Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,310,000 shares, a growth of 520.5% from the October 31st total of 8,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.99. 4,829,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,690. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.674 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 22.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 70.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 63.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 242,346 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 94,289 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.