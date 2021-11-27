Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the October 31st total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Endesa from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,801. Endesa has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

