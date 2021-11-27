Energi (NRG) Price Down 26.4% This Week

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Energi coin can now be bought for $1.76 or 0.00003257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $83.57 million and approximately $346,746.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.78 or 0.00204580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $427.34 or 0.00789188 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000605 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00072856 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 47,383,267 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

