Energy Web Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.76 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. In the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for $9.46 or 0.00017315 BTC on major exchanges. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $284.45 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token’s launch date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

