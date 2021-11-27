Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) will announce $57.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full year sales of $212.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.50 million to $213.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $275.66 million, with estimates ranging from $268.40 million to $278.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Engagesmart.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESMT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESMT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the third quarter worth about $363,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESMT stock opened at $22.29 on Friday. Engagesmart has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Engagesmart (ESMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.