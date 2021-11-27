Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.94

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.94 and traded as low as $43.06. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $43.06, with a volume of 436 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGHSF shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Enghouse Systems in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.94.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

