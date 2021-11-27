ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) and Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG) Critical Survey

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) and Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ENGlobal alerts:

33.1% of ENGlobal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Umbra Applied Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of ENGlobal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.2% of Umbra Applied Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

ENGlobal has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENGlobal and Umbra Applied Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENGlobal $64.45 million 1.08 -$630,000.00 ($0.09) -22.00 Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Umbra Applied Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ENGlobal.

Profitability

This table compares ENGlobal and Umbra Applied Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENGlobal -6.08% -11.22% -6.77% Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ENGlobal and Umbra Applied Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENGlobal 0 0 1 0 3.00 Umbra Applied Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State. The Automation segment designs, automates, and implements advanced automation, information technology, process distributed control systems, analyzer systems, and electrical projects primarily to the upstream and downstream sectors of the energy industry throughout the United States. The Corporate segment represents other expenses that do not individually meet the criteria for segment reporting. The company was founded by William A. Coskey in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services for defense, civil, and commercial applications in United States and internationally. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Information Systems & Global Solutions, Biotech, Alternative & Renewable Energy, and Intelligence Systems. The Aeronautics segment offers military aircrafts, such as unmanned combat and air mobility aircrafts, and related technologies. The Information Systems & Global Solutions segment provides advanced technology systems and security expertise, integrated information technology solutions, and management services for civil, defense, intelligence, and other government customers. The Biotech segment addresses critical gaps that are absent in defense medical research programs. The Alternative & Renewable Energy segment provides alternative solutions to energy through research in bioelectricity, wind, thermodynamic and solar energy. The Intelligence segment provides computational study of signals, open source and network intelligence through advanced metrics

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.