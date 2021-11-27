Enigma (ENG) Reaches One Day Volume of $287,830.00

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, Enigma has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can now be bought for $0.0885 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $1.23 million and $287,830.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.30 or 0.00330807 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00014550 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00011370 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00005041 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00011027 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

