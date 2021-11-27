EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,374 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.06% of EnLink Midstream worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $65,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $71,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $75,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. US Capital Advisors raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.36.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 3.29. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

