Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.32. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 70,533 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.22, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental and service business. The company rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units; and provides oilfield infrastructure site services.

