Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $21.99 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.