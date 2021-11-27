Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,107 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $630,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 348,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,511 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.2% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPD stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

