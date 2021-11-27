Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

NVST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $190,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,642 shares of company stock worth $246,505. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Envista by 966.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Envista by 499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,046 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Envista by 552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 167,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 141,765 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Envista by 771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,062 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Envista by 11,861.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the period.

NYSE:NVST opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.72. Envista has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

