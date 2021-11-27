Enzyme Finance (MLN) Market Cap Reaches $59.51 Million

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enzyme Finance has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be bought for about $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00044385 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.00 or 0.00234075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00088616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

MLN is a coin. Its launch date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

