EOSDT Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and $24.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00064789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00104559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.31 or 0.07488838 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,947.57 or 0.99942250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

