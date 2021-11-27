Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Down 89.2% in November

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the October 31st total of 391,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,636,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EPAZ traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,335. Epazz has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
Epazz Company Profile
