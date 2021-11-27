Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Short Interest Down 89.2% in November

Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the October 31st total of 391,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,636,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPAZ traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,335. Epazz has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Get Epazz alerts:

Epazz Company Profile

EPAZZ, Inc engages in the development of software applications. It offers managed hosting, pathways integration management, virtual private server and network, user and file management, reports, help desk, stakeholder management, website statistics, and active directory integration. The company was founded by Shaun Passley in February 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Epazz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epazz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.