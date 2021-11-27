EpiK Protocol Price Tops $0.50 on Major Exchanges (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 27th. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $21.97 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00063074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00075637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00102606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,001.62 or 0.07384264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,178.46 or 0.99976557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

