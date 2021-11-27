Equalizer Price Tops $0.40 (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $13.07 million and $263,815.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00063074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00075637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00102606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,001.62 or 0.07384264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,178.46 or 0.99976557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

