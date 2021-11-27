Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Stake Boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 397.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,607 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Equinox Gold worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQX. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the second quarter worth $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the second quarter worth $70,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the second quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.22.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

