Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $7.06 on Exchanges

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $7.06 or 0.00012914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $225.96 million and $2.21 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,658.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,082.50 or 0.07469164 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.29 or 0.00355460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.19 or 0.01028557 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00085409 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.56 or 0.00416326 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.54 or 0.00441918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005747 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

