Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a growth of 5,202.5% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Esm Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Friday. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,144. Esm Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESM. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Esm Acquisition during the second quarter worth $125,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Esm Acquisition by 33.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Esm Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESM Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

