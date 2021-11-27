Essentia Price Hits $0.0028 on Major Exchanges (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. One Essentia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Essentia has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and $532,787.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00044095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00231065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.