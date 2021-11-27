ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,985 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 20.35% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B worth $17,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMUB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 18,431 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

Get ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B alerts:

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B stock opened at $11.36 on Friday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $13.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2061 per share. This represents a yield of 7.02%. This is a boost from ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB).

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.