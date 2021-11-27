Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Etsy were worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Etsy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $291.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.53 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 86.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.52.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,384 shares of company stock worth $58,134,103 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Guggenheim began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

