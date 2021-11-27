Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) Short Interest Update

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,800 shares, a growth of 3,316.1% from the October 31st total of 6,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUCR. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,938,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

