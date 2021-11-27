Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $807.29 Million

Brokerages forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will report sales of $807.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $799.47 million and the highest is $815.10 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $706.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.43.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $107.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.89. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $54,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

